Saptarishi Agro Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 7.47 crore, up 0% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 7.47 crore in September 2018 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2018 up 49.01% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2018 up 120% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2017.

Saptarishi Agro shares closed at 8.00 on October 23, 2018 (BSE)