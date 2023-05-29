Saptarishi Agro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.79 crore, down 28.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.79 crore in March 2023 down 28.12% from Rs. 17.79 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2023 up 57.59% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2023 up 58.62% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022.

Saptarishi Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.08 in March 2022.

Saptarishi Agro shares closed at 17.00 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -35.99% returns over the last 6 months