Saptarishi Agro Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.79 crore, up 25.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.79 crore in March 2022 up 25.07% from Rs. 14.22 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022 up 150.14% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022 up 163.64% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021.

Saptarishi Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2021.

Saptarishi Agro shares closed at 14.20 on April 20, 2022 (BSE)