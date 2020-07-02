Saptarishi Agro Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10.93 crore, up 80.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.93 crore in March 2020 up 80.81% from Rs. 6.05 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2020 up 428.92% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2020 down 50% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2019.

Saptarishi Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2019.

Saptarishi Agro shares closed at 4.45 on July 01, 2020 (BSE)