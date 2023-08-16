Saptarishi Agro Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.45 crore, down 47.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.45 crore in June 2023 down 47.96% from Rs. 8.56 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 58.77% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 down 25% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

Saptarishi Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2022.

Saptarishi Agro shares closed at 16.00 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.74% returns over the last 6 months and 17.22% over the last 12 months.