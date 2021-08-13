Saptarishi Agro Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8.07 crore, up 368.84% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Saptarishi Agro Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 8.07 crore in June 2021 up 368.84% from Rs. 1.72 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021 up 171.1% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021 up 177.78% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2020.

Saptarishi Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2020.

Saptarishi Agro shares closed at 10.17 on August 12, 2021 (BSE)