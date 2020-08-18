Saptarishi Agro Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.72 crore, down 79.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.72 crore in June 2020 down 79.17% from Rs. 8.27 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2020 up 10.62% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2020 down 280% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2019.

Saptarishi Agro shares closed at 6.90 on August 14, 2020 (BSE)