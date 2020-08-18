Saptarishi Agro Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.72 crore, down 79.17% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Saptarishi Agro Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.72 crore in June 2020 down 79.17% from Rs. 8.27 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2020 up 10.62% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2020 down 280% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2019.
Saptarishi Agro shares closed at 6.90 on August 14, 2020 (BSE)
|Saptarishi Agro Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.72
|10.93
|8.27
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.72
|10.93
|8.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.06
|9.95
|3.96
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.64
|0.83
|4.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.07
|0.10
|0.09
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|0.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.04
|0.04
|--
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.09
|0.02
|-0.10
|Other Income
|--
|0.03
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.09
|0.05
|-0.10
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.09
|0.05
|-0.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|0.02
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.09
|0.07
|-0.10
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.09
|0.07
|-0.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.09
|0.07
|-0.10
|Equity Share Capital
|34.02
|34.02
|34.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.02
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.02
|-0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.02
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.02
|-0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 18, 2020 09:33 am