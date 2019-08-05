Saptarishi Agro Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 8.27 crore, up 56.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.27 crore in June 2019 up 56.58% from Rs. 5.28 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2019 up 15.23% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2019 up 200% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2018.

Saptarishi Agro shares closed at 7.40 on July 22, 2019 (BSE)