Saptarishi Agro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.69 crore, up 12.33% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Saptarishi Agro Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 8.69 crore in December 2022 up 12.33% from Rs. 7.73 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 86.12% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 88.89% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.
Saptarishi Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2021. Saptarishi Agro shares closed at 18.05 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 38.85% returns over the last 6 months
Saptarishi Agro Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations8.698.677.73
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations8.698.677.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods8.515.247.50
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.033.21--
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.060.060.08
Depreciation0.000.000.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.120.060.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.010.100.09
Other Income------
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.010.100.09
Interest0.00--0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.010.100.09
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.010.100.09
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.010.100.09
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.010.100.09
Equity Share Capital34.0234.0234.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.000.030.02
Diluted EPS--0.030.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.000.030.02
Diluted EPS--0.030.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 12, 2023 09:11 am