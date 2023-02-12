Saptarishi Agro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.69 crore, up 12.33% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 8.69 8.67 7.73 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 8.69 8.67 7.73 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 8.51 5.24 7.50 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.03 3.21 -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.06 0.06 0.08 Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.12 0.06 0.05 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.01 0.10 0.09 Other Income -- -- -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.01 0.10 0.09 Interest 0.00 -- 0.01 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.01 0.10 0.09 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.01 0.10 0.09 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.01 0.10 0.09 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.01 0.10 0.09 Equity Share Capital 34.02 34.02 34.02 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.00 0.03 0.02 Diluted EPS -- 0.03 0.02 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.00 0.03 0.02 Diluted EPS -- 0.03 0.02 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited