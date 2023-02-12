Saptarishi Agro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.69 crore, up 12.33% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Saptarishi Agro Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 8.69 crore in December 2022 up 12.33% from Rs. 7.73 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 86.12% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 88.89% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.
Saptarishi Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2021.
|Saptarishi Agro shares closed at 18.05 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 38.85% returns over the last 6 months
|Saptarishi Agro Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.69
|8.67
|7.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.69
|8.67
|7.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|8.51
|5.24
|7.50
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.03
|3.21
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.06
|0.06
|0.08
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.12
|0.06
|0.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.01
|0.10
|0.09
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.01
|0.10
|0.09
|Interest
|0.00
|--
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.01
|0.10
|0.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.01
|0.10
|0.09
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.01
|0.10
|0.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.01
|0.10
|0.09
|Equity Share Capital
|34.02
|34.02
|34.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.03
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.03
|0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.03
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.03
|0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited