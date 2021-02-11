Saptarishi Agro Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.46 crore, down 35.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.46 crore in December 2020 down 35.22% from Rs. 13.05 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2020 up 1295.56% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2020 up 11.11% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2019.

Saptarishi Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2019.

Saptarishi Agro shares closed at 9.75 on January 29, 2021 (BSE)