Saptarishi Agro Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 13.05 crore, down 34.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.05 crore in December 2019 down 34.39% from Rs. 19.89 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019 down 85.68% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2019 up 12.5% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2018.

Saptarishi Agro shares closed at 6.00 on January 27, 2020 (BSE)