Saptak Chem Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 51.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 51.53% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 40.07% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

Saptak Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2021.