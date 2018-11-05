Saptak Chem Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, up 0% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in September 2018 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2018 up 1869.81% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2018 up 2000% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2017.

Saptak Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.00 in September 2017.

Saptak Chem shares closed at 10.87 on November 01, 2018 (BSE) and has given -23.99% returns over the last 6 months and -15.80% over the last 12 months.