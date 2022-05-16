 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Saptak Chem Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 88.61% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Saptak Chem And Business are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 88.61% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022 up 102.56% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

 

Saptak Chem And Business
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.01 0.00 0.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.01 0.00 0.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 0.06
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.00 0.01 0.00
Depreciation -- -- 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.00 0.08 0.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.00 -0.08 -0.04
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.00 -0.08 -0.04
Interest -- 0.00 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.00 -0.08 -0.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.00 -0.08 -0.04
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.00 -0.08 -0.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.00 -0.08 -0.04
Equity Share Capital 10.73 10.73 10.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -- -0.08 -0.03
Diluted EPS -- -0.08 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -- -0.08 -0.03
Diluted EPS -- -0.08 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

