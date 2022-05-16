Saptak Chem Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 88.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 88.61% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022 up 102.56% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.