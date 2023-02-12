Saptak Chem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, up 4160% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in December 2022 up 4160% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 109.58% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 112.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.