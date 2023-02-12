Saptak Chem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, up 4160% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in December 2022 up 4160% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 109.58% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 112.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

Saptak Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2021.

Saptak Chem shares closed at 2.70 on February 10, 2023 (BSE)