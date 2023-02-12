English
    Saptak Chem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, up 4160% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Saptak Chem And Business are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in December 2022 up 4160% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 109.58% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 112.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

    Saptak Chem And Business
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.060.010.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.060.010.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.000.00--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.000.000.01
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.050.000.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.010.01-0.08
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.010.01-0.08
    Interest----0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.010.01-0.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.010.01-0.08
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.010.01-0.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.010.01-0.08
    Equity Share Capital10.7310.7310.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.00-0.08
    Diluted EPS0.01---0.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.00-0.08
    Diluted EPS0.01---0.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
