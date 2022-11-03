Sapphire Foods Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 487.29 crore, up 42.4% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 487.29 473.30 342.20 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 487.29 473.30 342.20 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 156.28 146.11 101.50 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 62.84 55.89 67.70 Depreciation 56.30 54.26 42.67 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 176.04 170.29 129.66 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.83 46.73 0.67 Other Income 7.10 5.83 7.52 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 42.93 52.56 8.19 Interest 18.86 18.13 16.99 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 24.07 34.43 -8.81 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 24.07 34.43 -8.81 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 24.07 34.43 -8.81 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 24.07 34.43 -8.81 Equity Share Capital 63.54 63.54 63.54 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.79 5.42 -1.39 Diluted EPS 3.74 5.36 -- EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.79 5.42 -1.39 Diluted EPS 3.74 5.36 -- Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited