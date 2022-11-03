Sapphire Foods Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 487.29 crore, up 42.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 487.29 crore in September 2022 up 42.4% from Rs. 342.20 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.07 crore in September 2022 up 373.31% from Rs. 8.81 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 99.23 crore in September 2022 up 95.1% from Rs. 50.86 crore in September 2021.

Sapphire Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 3.79 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.39 in September 2021.