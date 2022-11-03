English
    Sapphire Foods Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 487.29 crore, up 42.4% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 11:27 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sapphire Foods India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 487.29 crore in September 2022 up 42.4% from Rs. 342.20 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.07 crore in September 2022 up 373.31% from Rs. 8.81 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 99.23 crore in September 2022 up 95.1% from Rs. 50.86 crore in September 2021.

    Sapphire Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 3.79 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.39 in September 2021.

    Sapphire Foods shares closed at 1,466.95 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.74% returns over the last 6 months

    Sapphire Foods India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations487.29473.30342.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations487.29473.30342.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials156.28146.11101.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost62.8455.8967.70
    Depreciation56.3054.2642.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses176.04170.29129.66
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.8346.730.67
    Other Income7.105.837.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.9352.568.19
    Interest18.8618.1316.99
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.0734.43-8.81
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax24.0734.43-8.81
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.0734.43-8.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.0734.43-8.81
    Equity Share Capital63.5463.5463.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.795.42-1.39
    Diluted EPS3.745.36--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.795.42-1.39
    Diluted EPS3.745.36--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #hotel #Resort & Restaurants #Results #Sapphire Foods #Sapphire Foods India
    first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:22 pm