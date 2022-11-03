Sapphire Foods Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 487.29 crore, up 42.4% Y-o-Y
November 03, 2022 / 11:27 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sapphire Foods India are:
Net Sales at Rs 487.29 crore in September 2022 up 42.4% from Rs. 342.20 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.07 crore in September 2022 up 373.31% from Rs. 8.81 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 99.23 crore in September 2022 up 95.1% from Rs. 50.86 crore in September 2021.
Sapphire Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 3.79 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.39 in September 2021.
|Sapphire Foods shares closed at 1,466.95 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.74% returns over the last 6 months
|Sapphire Foods India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|487.29
|473.30
|342.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|487.29
|473.30
|342.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|156.28
|146.11
|101.50
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|62.84
|55.89
|67.70
|Depreciation
|56.30
|54.26
|42.67
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|176.04
|170.29
|129.66
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|35.83
|46.73
|0.67
|Other Income
|7.10
|5.83
|7.52
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|42.93
|52.56
|8.19
|Interest
|18.86
|18.13
|16.99
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|24.07
|34.43
|-8.81
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|24.07
|34.43
|-8.81
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|24.07
|34.43
|-8.81
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|24.07
|34.43
|-8.81
|Equity Share Capital
|63.54
|63.54
|63.54
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.79
|5.42
|-1.39
|Diluted EPS
|3.74
|5.36
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.79
|5.42
|-1.39
|Diluted EPS
|3.74
|5.36
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited