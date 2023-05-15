Sapphire Foods Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 487.82 crore, up 22.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 487.82 crore in March 2023 up 22.47% from Rs. 398.33 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 135.94 crore in March 2023 up 586.26% from Rs. 19.81 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.62 crore in March 2023 up 12.97% from Rs. 87.30 crore in March 2022.

Sapphire Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 21.39 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.12 in March 2022.

Sapphire Foods shares closed at 1,277.20 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.45% returns over the last 6 months and 22.80% over the last 12 months.