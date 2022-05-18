Sapphire Foods Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 398.33 crore, up 40.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 398.33 crore in March 2022 up 40.01% from Rs. 284.49 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.81 crore in March 2022 up 214.58% from Rs. 17.29 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.30 crore in March 2022 up 71.65% from Rs. 50.86 crore in March 2021.

Sapphire Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 3.12 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.29 in March 2021.

Sapphire Foods shares closed at 1,109.90 on May 17, 2022 (NSE)