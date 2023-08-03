Sapphire Foods Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 561.58 crore, up 18.65% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 561.58 487.82 473.30 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 561.58 487.82 473.30 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 170.12 153.16 146.11 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 69.55 63.59 55.89 Depreciation 64.25 64.96 54.26 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 210.59 181.45 170.29 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.07 24.66 46.73 Other Income 7.43 9.00 5.83 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 54.51 33.66 52.56 Interest 20.53 22.98 18.13 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 33.98 10.68 34.43 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 33.98 10.68 34.43 Tax 8.65 -125.27 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 25.33 135.94 34.43 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 25.33 135.94 34.43 Equity Share Capital 63.59 63.54 63.54 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.99 21.39 5.42 Diluted EPS 3.94 21.18 5.36 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.99 21.39 5.42 Diluted EPS 3.94 21.18 5.36 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited