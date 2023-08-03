English
    Sapphire Foods Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 561.58 crore, up 18.65% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 01:57 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sapphire Foods India are:Net Sales at Rs 561.58 crore in June 2023 up 18.65% from Rs. 473.30 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.33 crore in June 2023 down 26.43% from Rs. 34.43 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 118.76 crore in June 2023 up 11.18% from Rs. 106.82 crore in June 2022.
    Sapphire Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.99 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.42 in June 2022.Sapphire Foods shares closed at 1,341.65 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.42% returns over the last 6 months and 11.88% over the last 12 months.
    Sapphire Foods India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations561.58487.82473.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations561.58487.82473.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials170.12153.16146.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost69.5563.5955.89
    Depreciation64.2564.9654.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses210.59181.45170.29
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.0724.6646.73
    Other Income7.439.005.83
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax54.5133.6652.56
    Interest20.5322.9818.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax33.9810.6834.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax33.9810.6834.43
    Tax8.65-125.27--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.33135.9434.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.33135.9434.43
    Equity Share Capital63.5963.5463.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.9921.395.42
    Diluted EPS3.9421.185.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.9921.395.42
    Diluted EPS3.9421.185.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 3, 2023 01:44 pm

