Sapphire Foods Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 473.30 crore, up 94.81% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sapphire Foods India are:

Net Sales at Rs 473.30 crore in June 2022 up 94.81% from Rs. 242.95 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.43 crore in June 2022 up 233.31% from Rs. 25.83 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.82 crore in June 2022 up 211.7% from Rs. 34.27 crore in June 2021.

Sapphire Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 5.42 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.89 in June 2021.

Sapphire Foods shares closed at 1,266.25 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.36% returns over the last 6 months

Sapphire Foods India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 473.30 398.33 242.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 473.30 398.33 242.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 146.11 121.13 70.16
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 55.89 50.69 42.97
Depreciation 54.26 49.30 44.96
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 170.29 148.96 104.97
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 46.73 28.25 -20.11
Other Income 5.83 9.75 9.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 52.56 38.00 -10.69
Interest 18.13 18.19 15.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 34.43 19.81 -25.83
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 34.43 19.81 -25.83
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 34.43 19.81 -25.83
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 34.43 19.81 -25.83
Equity Share Capital 63.54 63.54 52.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.42 3.12 -4.89
Diluted EPS 5.36 3.09 -4.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.42 3.12 -4.89
Diluted EPS 5.36 3.09 -4.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 09:11 am
