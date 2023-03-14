 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sapphire Foods Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 514.37 crore, up 24.04% Y-o-Y

Mar 14, 2023 / 11:21 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sapphire Foods India are:

Net Sales at Rs 514.37 crore in December 2022 up 24.04% from Rs. 414.68 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.62 crore in December 2022 down 20.22% from Rs. 39.63 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.30 crore in December 2022 up 13.14% from Rs. 99.26 crore in December 2021.

Sapphire Foods India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 514.37 487.29 414.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 514.37 487.29 414.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 162.56 156.28 126.12
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 59.97 62.84 50.32
Depreciation 61.18 56.30 43.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 186.57 176.04 146.39
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.10 35.83 48.63
Other Income 7.02 7.10 7.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 51.12 42.93 56.04
Interest 19.50 18.86 16.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 31.62 24.07 39.63
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 31.62 24.07 39.63
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 31.62 24.07 39.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 31.62 24.07 39.63
Equity Share Capital 63.54 63.54 63.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.97 3.79 6.24
Diluted EPS 4.91 3.74 6.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.97 3.79 6.24
Diluted EPS 4.91 3.74 6.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
