Sapphire Foods Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 514.37 crore, up 24.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 514.37 crore in December 2022 up 24.04% from Rs. 414.68 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.62 crore in December 2022 down 20.22% from Rs. 39.63 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.30 crore in December 2022 up 13.14% from Rs. 99.26 crore in December 2021.