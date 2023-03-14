English
    Sapphire Foods Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 514.37 crore, up 24.04% Y-o-Y

    March 14, 2023 / 11:21 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sapphire Foods India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 514.37 crore in December 2022 up 24.04% from Rs. 414.68 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.62 crore in December 2022 down 20.22% from Rs. 39.63 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.30 crore in December 2022 up 13.14% from Rs. 99.26 crore in December 2021.

    Sapphire Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.97 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.24 in December 2021.

    Sapphire Foods shares closed at 1,198.20 on March 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.94% returns over the last 6 months and -7.00% over the last 12 months.

    Sapphire Foods India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations514.37487.29414.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations514.37487.29414.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials162.56156.28126.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost59.9762.8450.32
    Depreciation61.1856.3043.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses186.57176.04146.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.1035.8348.63
    Other Income7.027.107.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.1242.9356.04
    Interest19.5018.8616.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax31.6224.0739.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax31.6224.0739.63
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities31.6224.0739.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period31.6224.0739.63
    Equity Share Capital63.5463.5463.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.973.796.24
    Diluted EPS4.913.746.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.973.796.24
    Diluted EPS4.913.746.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
