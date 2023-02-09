English
    Sapphire Foods Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 514.37 crore, up 24.04% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 08:51 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sapphire Foods India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 514.37 crore in December 2022 up 24.04% from Rs. 414.68 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.62 crore in December 2022 down 20.22% from Rs. 39.63 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.30 crore in December 2022 up 13.14% from Rs. 99.26 crore in December 2021.

    Sapphire Foods India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations514.37487.29414.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations514.37487.29414.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials162.56156.28126.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost59.9762.8450.32
    Depreciation61.1856.3043.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses186.57176.04146.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.1035.8348.63
    Other Income7.027.107.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.1242.9356.04
    Interest19.5018.8616.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax31.6224.0739.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax31.6224.0739.63
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities31.6224.0739.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period31.6224.0739.63
    Equity Share Capital63.5463.5463.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.973.796.24
    Diluted EPS4.913.746.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.973.796.24
    Diluted EPS4.913.746.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited