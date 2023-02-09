Sapphire Foods Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 514.37 crore, up 24.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 514.37 crore in December 2022 up 24.04% from Rs. 414.68 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.62 crore in December 2022 down 20.22% from Rs. 39.63 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.30 crore in December 2022 up 13.14% from Rs. 99.26 crore in December 2021.

Sapphire Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.97 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.24 in December 2021.

Sapphire Foods shares closed at 1,258.00 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.50% returns over the last 6 months and -3.25% over the last 12 months.