Sapphire Foods Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 562.77 crore, down 18.07% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 11:35 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sapphire Foods India are:

Net Sales at Rs 562.77 crore in September 2022 down 18.07% from Rs. 686.90 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.89 crore in September 2022 up 194.41% from Rs. 28.48 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 110.33 crore in September 2022 up 3.53% from Rs. 106.57 crore in September 2021.

Sapphire Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 4.23 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.54 in September 2021.

Sapphire Foods shares closed at 1,466.95 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.74% returns over the last 6 months

Sapphire Foods India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 562.77 546.27 686.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 562.77 546.27 686.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 189.02 175.62 206.81
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 74.70 68.37 132.20
Depreciation 62.82 60.94 99.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 195.86 191.89 260.58
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.37 49.45 -11.90
Other Income 7.14 5.90 19.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.51 55.35 7.37
Interest 20.57 19.72 34.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 26.94 35.63 -27.18
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 26.94 35.63 -27.18
Tax 0.07 -2.52 1.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 26.87 38.14 -28.87
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 26.87 38.14 -28.87
Minority Interest 0.02 0.12 0.39
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 26.89 38.27 -28.48
Equity Share Capital 63.54 63.54 63.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.23 6.02 -4.54
Diluted EPS 4.18 5.95 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.23 6.02 -4.54
Diluted EPS 4.18 5.95 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:22 pm
