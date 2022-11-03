Sapphire Foods Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 562.77 crore, down 18.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 562.77 crore in September 2022 down 18.07% from Rs. 686.90 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.89 crore in September 2022 up 194.41% from Rs. 28.48 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 110.33 crore in September 2022 up 3.53% from Rs. 106.57 crore in September 2021.

Sapphire Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 4.23 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.54 in September 2021.

Sapphire Foods shares closed at 1,466.95 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.74% returns over the last 6 months