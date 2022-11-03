English
    Sapphire Foods Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 562.77 crore, down 18.07% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 11:35 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sapphire Foods India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 562.77 crore in September 2022 down 18.07% from Rs. 686.90 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.89 crore in September 2022 up 194.41% from Rs. 28.48 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 110.33 crore in September 2022 up 3.53% from Rs. 106.57 crore in September 2021.

    Sapphire Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 4.23 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.54 in September 2021.

    Sapphire Foods shares closed at 1,466.95 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.74% returns over the last 6 months

    Sapphire Foods India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations562.77546.27686.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations562.77546.27686.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials189.02175.62206.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost74.7068.37132.20
    Depreciation62.8260.9499.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses195.86191.89260.58
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.3749.45-11.90
    Other Income7.145.9019.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.5155.357.37
    Interest20.5719.7234.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.9435.63-27.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax26.9435.63-27.18
    Tax0.07-2.521.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.8738.14-28.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.8738.14-28.87
    Minority Interest0.020.120.39
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates26.8938.27-28.48
    Equity Share Capital63.5463.5463.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.236.02-4.54
    Diluted EPS4.185.95--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.236.02-4.54
    Diluted EPS4.185.95--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
