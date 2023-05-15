English
    Sapphire Foods Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 560.41 crore, up 12.8% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sapphire Foods India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 560.41 crore in March 2023 up 12.8% from Rs. 496.83 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 135.59 crore in March 2023 up 411.44% from Rs. 26.51 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.53 crore in March 2023 down 0.04% from Rs. 109.57 crore in March 2022.

    Sapphire Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 21.34 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.17 in March 2022.

    Sapphire Foods shares closed at 1,277.20 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.45% returns over the last 6 months and 22.80% over the last 12 months.

    Sapphire Foods India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations560.41596.13496.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations560.41596.13496.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials179.67196.37155.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost76.7373.1267.83
    Depreciation72.3568.0657.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses205.87209.98173.74
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.7848.6142.14
    Other Income11.396.679.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.1855.2851.92
    Interest24.9021.7123.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.2833.5728.59
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.2833.5728.59
    Tax-123.200.882.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities135.4832.7026.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period135.4832.7026.50
    Minority Interest0.11-0.080.02
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates135.5932.6126.51
    Equity Share Capital63.5463.5463.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.345.144.17
    Diluted EPS21.135.084.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.345.144.17
    Diluted EPS21.135.084.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #hotel #Resort & Restaurants #Results #Sapphire Foods #Sapphire Foods India
    first published: May 15, 2023 09:05 am