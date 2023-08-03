English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sapphire Foods Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 654.38 crore, up 19.79% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 02:12 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sapphire Foods India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 654.38 crore in June 2023 up 19.79% from Rs. 546.27 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.94 crore in June 2023 down 34.82% from Rs. 38.27 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 128.95 crore in June 2023 up 10.89% from Rs. 116.29 crore in June 2022.

    Sapphire Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.92 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.02 in June 2022.

    Sapphire Foods shares closed at 1,341.65 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.42% returns over the last 6 months and 11.88% over the last 12 months.

    Sapphire Foods India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations654.38560.41546.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations654.38560.41546.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials206.09179.67175.62
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost85.0076.7368.37
    Depreciation72.7372.3560.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses241.84205.87191.89
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax48.7225.7849.45
    Other Income7.5011.395.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax56.2237.1855.35
    Interest22.6024.9019.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax33.6212.2835.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax33.6212.2835.63
    Tax8.75-123.20-2.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.87135.4838.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.87135.4838.14
    Minority Interest0.070.110.12
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates24.94135.5938.27
    Equity Share Capital63.5963.5463.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.9221.346.02
    Diluted EPS3.8821.135.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.9221.346.02
    Diluted EPS3.8821.135.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #hotel #Resort & Restaurants #Results #Sapphire Foods #Sapphire Foods India
    first published: Aug 3, 2023 02:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!