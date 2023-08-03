Sapphire Foods Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 654.38 crore, up 19.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 654.38 crore in June 2023 up 19.79% from Rs. 546.27 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.94 crore in June 2023 down 34.82% from Rs. 38.27 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 128.95 crore in June 2023 up 10.89% from Rs. 116.29 crore in June 2022.

Sapphire Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.92 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.02 in June 2022.

Sapphire Foods shares closed at 1,341.65 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.42% returns over the last 6 months and 11.88% over the last 12 months.