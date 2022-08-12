 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sapphire Foods Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 546.27 crore, up 1702.56% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:24 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sapphire Foods India are:

Net Sales at Rs 546.27 crore in June 2022 up 1702.56% from Rs. 30.31 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.27 crore in June 2022 up 1566.64% from Rs. 2.61 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.29 crore in June 2022 up 2484.22% from Rs. 4.50 crore in June 2021.

Sapphire Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 6.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.94 in June 2021.

Sapphire Foods shares closed at 1,266.25 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.36% returns over the last 6 months

Sapphire Foods India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 546.27 496.83 30.31
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 546.27 496.83 30.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 175.62 155.47 9.00
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 68.37 67.83 5.59
Depreciation 60.94 57.65 5.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 191.89 173.74 12.30
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 49.45 42.14 -1.93
Other Income 5.90 9.78 1.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 55.35 51.92 -0.84
Interest 19.72 23.33 1.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 35.63 28.59 -2.56
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 35.63 28.59 -2.56
Tax -2.52 2.09 0.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 38.14 26.50 -2.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 38.14 26.50 -2.64
Minority Interest 0.12 0.02 0.03
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 38.27 26.51 -2.61
Equity Share Capital 63.54 63.54 5.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.02 4.17 -4.94
Diluted EPS 5.95 4.13 -4.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.02 4.17 -5.00
Diluted EPS 5.95 4.13 -4.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
