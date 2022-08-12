Sapphire Foods Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 546.27 crore, up 1702.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 546.27 crore in June 2022 up 1702.56% from Rs. 30.31 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.27 crore in June 2022 up 1566.64% from Rs. 2.61 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.29 crore in June 2022 up 2484.22% from Rs. 4.50 crore in June 2021.

Sapphire Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 6.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.94 in June 2021.

Sapphire Foods shares closed at 1,266.25 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.36% returns over the last 6 months