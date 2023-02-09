 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sapphire Foods Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 596.13 crore, up 17.45% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:01 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sapphire Foods India are:

Net Sales at Rs 596.13 crore in December 2022 up 17.45% from Rs. 507.54 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.61 crore in December 2022 down 36.1% from Rs. 51.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 123.34 crore in December 2022 up 0.79% from Rs. 122.37 crore in December 2021.

Sapphire Foods India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 596.13 562.77 507.54
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 596.13 562.77 507.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 196.37 189.02 156.51
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 73.12 74.70 68.37
Depreciation 68.06 62.82 51.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 209.98 195.86 168.13
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 48.61 40.37 63.19
Other Income 6.67 7.14 7.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 55.28 47.51 71.03
Interest 21.71 20.57 18.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 33.57 26.94 52.55
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 33.57 26.94 52.55
Tax 0.88 0.07 1.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 32.70 26.87 51.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 32.70 26.87 51.00
Minority Interest -0.08 0.02 0.04
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 32.61 26.89 51.04
Equity Share Capital 63.54 63.54 63.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.14 4.23 8.03
Diluted EPS 5.08 4.18 7.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.14 4.23 8.03
Diluted EPS 5.08 4.18 7.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
