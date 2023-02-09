Sapphire Foods Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 596.13 crore, up 17.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 596.13 crore in December 2022 up 17.45% from Rs. 507.54 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.61 crore in December 2022 down 36.1% from Rs. 51.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 123.34 crore in December 2022 up 0.79% from Rs. 122.37 crore in December 2021.