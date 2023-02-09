English
    Sapphire Foods Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 596.13 crore, up 17.45% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sapphire Foods India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 596.13 crore in December 2022 up 17.45% from Rs. 507.54 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.61 crore in December 2022 down 36.1% from Rs. 51.04 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 123.34 crore in December 2022 up 0.79% from Rs. 122.37 crore in December 2021.

    Sapphire Foods India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations596.13562.77507.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations596.13562.77507.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials196.37189.02156.51
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost73.1274.7068.37
    Depreciation68.0662.8251.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses209.98195.86168.13
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax48.6140.3763.19
    Other Income6.677.147.85
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax55.2847.5171.03
    Interest21.7120.5718.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax33.5726.9452.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax33.5726.9452.55
    Tax0.880.071.55
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities32.7026.8751.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period32.7026.8751.00
    Minority Interest-0.080.020.04
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates32.6126.8951.04
    Equity Share Capital63.5463.5463.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.144.238.03
    Diluted EPS5.084.187.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.144.238.03
    Diluted EPS5.084.187.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited