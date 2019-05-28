Santosh Industr Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 12.42 crore, up 161.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.42 crore in March 2019 up 161.15% from Rs. 4.76 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.06 crore in March 2019 up 317.27% from Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.58 crore in March 2019 up 448.19% from Rs. 1.93 crore in March 2018.

Santosh Industr EPS has increased to Rs. 10.50 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.52 in March 2018.

Santosh Industr shares closed at 285.00 on May 21, 2019 (BSE)