Santosh Fine-Fa Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.18 crore, up 71.36% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Santosh Fine-Fab are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.18 crore in September 2022 up 71.36% from Rs. 3.02 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 up 108.96% from Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

Santosh Fine-Fa EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.46 in September 2021.

Santosh Fine-Fa shares closed at 7.71 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -40.69% returns over the last 6 months and -22.12% over the last 12 months.

Santosh Fine-Fab
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5.18 3.17 3.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5.18 3.17 3.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.52 1.63 1.45
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.45 0.08 0.05
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.19 -0.53 0.27
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.61 0.55 0.43
Depreciation 0.05 0.05 0.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.60 1.34 0.82
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.14 0.05 -0.05
Other Income 0.00 -- 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.14 0.05 -0.05
Interest 0.12 0.11 0.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.01 -0.06 -0.16
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.01 -0.06 -0.16
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.01 -0.06 -0.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.01 -0.06 -0.16
Equity Share Capital 3.52 3.52 3.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.04 -0.18 -0.46
Diluted EPS 0.04 -0.18 -0.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.04 -0.18 -0.46
Diluted EPS 0.04 -0.18 -0.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

