Santosh Fine-Fa Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.18 crore, up 71.36% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Santosh Fine-Fab are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.18 crore in September 2022 up 71.36% from Rs. 3.02 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 up 108.96% from Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.
Santosh Fine-Fa EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.46 in September 2021.
Santosh Fine-Fa shares closed at 7.71 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -40.69% returns over the last 6 months and -22.12% over the last 12 months.
|
|Santosh Fine-Fab
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.18
|3.17
|3.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.18
|3.17
|3.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.52
|1.63
|1.45
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.45
|0.08
|0.05
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.19
|-0.53
|0.27
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.61
|0.55
|0.43
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.60
|1.34
|0.82
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.14
|0.05
|-0.05
|Other Income
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.14
|0.05
|-0.05
|Interest
|0.12
|0.11
|0.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.01
|-0.06
|-0.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.01
|-0.06
|-0.16
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.01
|-0.06
|-0.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.01
|-0.06
|-0.16
|Equity Share Capital
|3.52
|3.52
|3.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.04
|-0.18
|-0.46
|Diluted EPS
|0.04
|-0.18
|-0.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.04
|-0.18
|-0.46
|Diluted EPS
|0.04
|-0.18
|-0.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited