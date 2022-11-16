Santosh Fine-Fa Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.18 crore, up 71.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.18 crore in September 2022 up 71.36% from Rs. 3.02 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 up 108.96% from Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

Santosh Fine-Fa EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.46 in September 2021.

Santosh Fine-Fa shares closed at 7.71 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -40.69% returns over the last 6 months and -22.12% over the last 12 months.