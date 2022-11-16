English
    Santosh Fine-Fa Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.18 crore, up 71.36% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Santosh Fine-Fab are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.18 crore in September 2022 up 71.36% from Rs. 3.02 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 up 108.96% from Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

    Santosh Fine-Fa EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.46 in September 2021.

    Santosh Fine-Fa shares closed at 7.71 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -40.69% returns over the last 6 months and -22.12% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.183.173.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.183.173.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.521.631.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.450.080.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.19-0.530.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.610.550.43
    Depreciation0.050.050.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.601.340.82
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.140.05-0.05
    Other Income0.00--0.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.140.05-0.05
    Interest0.120.110.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.01-0.06-0.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.01-0.06-0.16
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.01-0.06-0.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.01-0.06-0.16
    Equity Share Capital3.523.523.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.04-0.18-0.46
    Diluted EPS0.04-0.18-0.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.04-0.18-0.46
    Diluted EPS0.04-0.18-0.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
