Santosh Fine-Fa Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.21 crore, up 3.62% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Santosh Fine-Fab are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.21 crore in March 2023 up 3.62% from Rs. 4.07 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 up 129.81% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2023 up 50% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.
Santosh Fine-Fa EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2022.
Santosh Fine-Fa shares closed at 19.66 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 165.68% returns over the last 6 months and 67.32% over the last 12 months.
|Santosh Fine-Fab
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.21
|3.80
|4.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.21
|3.80
|4.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.97
|1.38
|1.72
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.20
|0.20
|0.05
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.36
|0.16
|0.11
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.65
|0.57
|0.57
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.64
|1.28
|1.59
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.06
|0.15
|-0.03
|Other Income
|0.10
|0.01
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.16
|0.16
|0.09
|Interest
|0.14
|0.13
|0.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.02
|0.03
|-0.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Tax
|0.02
|0.03
|-0.05
|Tax
|0.02
|--
|-0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.00
|0.03
|-0.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.00
|0.03
|-0.01
|Equity Share Capital
|3.52
|3.52
|3.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.06
|0.09
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|0.06
|0.09
|-0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.06
|0.09
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|0.06
|0.09
|-0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited