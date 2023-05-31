English
    Santosh Fine-Fa Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.21 crore, up 3.62% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 03:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Santosh Fine-Fab are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.21 crore in March 2023 up 3.62% from Rs. 4.07 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 up 129.81% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2023 up 50% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.

    Santosh Fine-Fa EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2022.

    Santosh Fine-Fa shares closed at 19.66 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 165.68% returns over the last 6 months and 67.32% over the last 12 months.

    Santosh Fine-Fab
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.213.804.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.213.804.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.971.381.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.200.200.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.360.160.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.650.570.57
    Depreciation0.050.050.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.641.281.59
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.060.15-0.03
    Other Income0.100.010.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.160.160.09
    Interest0.140.130.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.020.03-0.05
    Exceptional Items----0.00
    P/L Before Tax0.020.03-0.05
    Tax0.02---0.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.000.03-0.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.000.03-0.01
    Equity Share Capital3.523.523.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.060.09-0.04
    Diluted EPS0.060.09-0.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.060.09-0.04
    Diluted EPS0.060.09-0.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 31, 2023 03:00 pm