Santosh Fine-Fa Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.21 crore, up 3.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.21 crore in March 2023 up 3.62% from Rs. 4.07 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 up 129.81% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2023 up 50% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.

Santosh Fine-Fa EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2022.

Santosh Fine-Fa shares closed at 19.66 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 165.68% returns over the last 6 months and 67.32% over the last 12 months.