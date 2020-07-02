Santosh Fine-Fa Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.20 crore, down 44.51% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Santosh Fine-Fab are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.20 crore in March 2020 down 44.51% from Rs. 9.38 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2020 down 134.29% from Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2020 down 109.88% from Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2019.
Santosh Fine-Fa shares closed at 10.75 on June 25, 2020 (BSE)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Dec'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.20
|4.25
|4.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.20
|4.25
|4.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.66
|2.01
|2.40
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.12
|0.05
|0.55
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.16
|-0.10
|-0.69
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.53
|0.54
|0.46
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.06
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.83
|1.65
|1.33
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.15
|0.05
|0.00
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.03
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.14
|0.08
|0.06
|Interest
|0.13
|0.12
|0.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.27
|-0.04
|-0.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.27
|-0.04
|-0.06
|Tax
|-0.06
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.21
|-0.04
|-0.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.21
|-0.04
|-0.06
|Equity Share Capital
|3.52
|3.52
|3.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.59
|-0.12
|-0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-0.59
|-0.12
|-0.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.59
|-0.12
|-0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-0.59
|-0.12
|-0.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 10:00 am