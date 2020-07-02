Santosh Fine-Fa Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.20 crore, down 44.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.20 crore in March 2020 down 44.51% from Rs. 9.38 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2020 down 134.29% from Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2020 down 109.88% from Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2019.

Santosh Fine-Fa shares closed at 10.75 on June 25, 2020 (BSE)