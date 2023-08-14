Santosh Fine-Fa Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.47 crore, up 9.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.47 crore in June 2023 up 9.63% from Rs. 3.17 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2023 down 41.91% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2023 down 30% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

Santosh Fine-Fa shares closed at 25.99 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 78.01% returns over the last 6 months and 82.39% over the last 12 months.