    Santosh Fine-Fa Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.47 crore, up 9.63% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Santosh Fine-Fab are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.47 crore in June 2023 up 9.63% from Rs. 3.17 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2023 down 41.91% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2023 down 30% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

    Santosh Fine-Fa shares closed at 25.99 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 78.01% returns over the last 6 months and 82.39% over the last 12 months.

    Santosh Fine-Fab
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.474.213.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.474.213.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.141.971.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.240.200.08
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.46-0.36-0.53
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.560.650.55
    Depreciation0.050.050.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.001.641.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.020.060.05
    Other Income--0.10--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.020.160.05
    Interest0.140.140.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.120.02-0.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.120.02-0.06
    Tax-0.030.02--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.090.00-0.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.090.00-0.06
    Equity Share Capital3.523.523.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.250.06-0.18
    Diluted EPS-0.250.06-0.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.250.06-0.18
    Diluted EPS-0.250.06-0.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

