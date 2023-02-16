Santosh Fine-Fa Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.80 crore, down 11.6% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Santosh Fine-Fab are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.80 crore in December 2022 down 11.6% from Rs. 4.30 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 86.35% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2022 down 46.15% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2021.
Santosh Fine-Fa EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.63 in December 2021.
Santosh Fine-Fa shares closed at 13.25 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.02% returns over the last 6 months and 1.92% over the last 12 months.
|
|Santosh Fine-Fab
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.80
|5.18
|4.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.80
|5.18
|4.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.38
|2.52
|2.14
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.20
|0.45
|0.07
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.16
|-0.19
|-0.28
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.57
|0.61
|0.52
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.28
|1.60
|1.47
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.15
|0.14
|0.33
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.16
|0.14
|0.34
|Interest
|0.13
|0.12
|0.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.03
|0.01
|0.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.03
|0.01
|0.22
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.03
|0.01
|0.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.03
|0.01
|0.22
|Equity Share Capital
|3.52
|3.52
|3.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.09
|0.04
|0.63
|Diluted EPS
|0.09
|0.04
|0.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.09
|0.04
|0.63
|Diluted EPS
|0.09
|0.04
|0.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited