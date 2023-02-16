Santosh Fine-Fa Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.80 crore, down 11.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.80 crore in December 2022 down 11.6% from Rs. 4.30 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 86.35% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2022 down 46.15% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2021.