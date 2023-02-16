English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Santosh Fine-Fa Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.80 crore, down 11.6% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 12:45 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Santosh Fine-Fab are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.80 crore in December 2022 down 11.6% from Rs. 4.30 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 86.35% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2022 down 46.15% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2021.

    Santosh Fine-Fa EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.63 in December 2021.

    Santosh Fine-Fa shares closed at 13.25 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.02% returns over the last 6 months and 1.92% over the last 12 months.

    Santosh Fine-Fab
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.805.184.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.805.184.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.382.522.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.200.450.07
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.16-0.19-0.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.570.610.52
    Depreciation0.050.050.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.281.601.47
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.150.140.33
    Other Income0.010.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.160.140.34
    Interest0.130.120.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.030.010.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.030.010.22
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.030.010.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.030.010.22
    Equity Share Capital3.523.523.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.090.040.63
    Diluted EPS0.090.040.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.090.040.63
    Diluted EPS0.090.040.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Santosh Fine-Fa #Santosh Fine-Fab #Textiles - Weaving
    first published: Feb 16, 2023 12:11 pm