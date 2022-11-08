English
    Sansera Eng Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 576.63 crore, up 20.21% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 07:17 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sansera Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 576.63 crore in September 2022 up 20.21% from Rs. 479.68 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.88 crore in September 2022 down 11.46% from Rs. 50.68 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 99.77 crore in September 2022 down 2.06% from Rs. 101.87 crore in September 2021.

    Sansera Eng EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.53 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.86 in September 2021.

    Sansera Eng shares closed at 720.45 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.58% returns over the last 6 months and -0.72% over the last 12 months.

    Sansera Engineering
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations576.63474.61479.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations576.63474.61479.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials284.09222.97218.17
    Purchase of Traded Goods92.39----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-16.19-29.12-14.30
    Power & Fuel----19.97
    Employees Cost66.4964.3255.77
    Depreciation27.8226.6024.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses52.96133.46100.47
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax69.0756.3874.75
    Other Income2.872.442.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax71.9558.8277.03
    Interest11.9111.039.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax60.0447.7967.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax60.0447.7967.43
    Tax15.1612.1916.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities44.8835.6050.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period44.8835.6050.68
    Equity Share Capital10.5810.5310.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.536.809.86
    Diluted EPS8.346.629.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.536.809.86
    Diluted EPS8.346.629.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

