    Sansera Eng Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 547.19 crore, up 7.15% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 10:32 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sansera Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 547.19 crore in March 2023 up 7.15% from Rs. 510.70 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.29 crore in March 2023 down 8.56% from Rs. 40.78 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 95.34 crore in March 2023 down 0.23% from Rs. 95.56 crore in March 2022.

    Sansera Eng EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.05 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.83 in March 2022.

    Sansera Eng shares closed at 779.95 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.87% returns over the last 6 months and 6.73% over the last 12 months.

    Sansera Engineering
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations547.19491.66510.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations547.19491.66510.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials235.98231.75216.96
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.12-26.926.78
    Power & Fuel21.2421.9721.97
    Employees Cost70.6966.5663.25
    Depreciation30.7328.4827.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses124.42118.49114.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax58.0251.3359.72
    Other Income6.596.838.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax64.6158.1667.74
    Interest14.5213.4512.99
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax50.0944.7154.74
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax50.0944.7154.74
    Tax12.8012.2813.96
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities37.2932.4440.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period37.2932.4440.78
    Equity Share Capital10.5910.5810.43
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.056.167.83
    Diluted EPS6.936.067.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.056.167.83
    Diluted EPS6.936.067.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 23, 2023 10:15 am