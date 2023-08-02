Sansera Eng Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 588.15 crore, up 23.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 588.15 crore in June 2023 up 23.92% from Rs. 474.61 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.96 crore in June 2023 up 23.47% from Rs. 35.60 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.04 crore in June 2023 up 21.8% from Rs. 85.42 crore in June 2022.

Sansera Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 8.29 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.80 in June 2022.

Sansera Eng shares closed at 949.55 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.71% returns over the last 6 months and 30.77% over the last 12 months.