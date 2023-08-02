English
    Sansera Eng Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 588.15 crore, up 23.92% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2023 / 10:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sansera Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 588.15 crore in June 2023 up 23.92% from Rs. 474.61 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.96 crore in June 2023 up 23.47% from Rs. 35.60 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.04 crore in June 2023 up 21.8% from Rs. 85.42 crore in June 2022.

    Sansera Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 8.29 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.80 in June 2022.

    Sansera Eng shares closed at 949.55 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.71% returns over the last 6 months and 30.77% over the last 12 months.

    Sansera Engineering
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations588.15547.19474.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations588.15547.19474.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials275.45235.98222.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.766.12-29.12
    Power & Fuel--21.24--
    Employees Cost76.2170.6964.32
    Depreciation30.0930.7326.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses148.71124.42133.46
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax73.4658.0256.38
    Other Income0.496.592.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax73.9564.6158.82
    Interest14.7614.5211.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax59.2050.0947.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax59.2050.0947.79
    Tax15.2412.8012.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities43.9637.2935.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period43.9637.2935.60
    Equity Share Capital10.6710.5910.53
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.297.056.80
    Diluted EPS8.166.936.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.297.056.80
    Diluted EPS8.166.936.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 2, 2023 10:00 am

