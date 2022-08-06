 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sansera Eng Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 474.61 crore, up 41.67% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:03 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sansera Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 474.61 crore in June 2022 up 41.67% from Rs. 335.01 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.60 crore in June 2022 up 114.98% from Rs. 16.56 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.42 crore in June 2022 up 52.51% from Rs. 56.01 crore in June 2021.

Sansera Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 6.80 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.22 in June 2021.

Sansera Eng shares closed at 738.35 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.45% returns over the last 6 months

Sansera Engineering
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 474.61 510.70 335.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 474.61 510.70 335.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 222.97 216.96 158.96
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -29.12 6.78 -21.23
Power & Fuel -- 21.97 17.37
Employees Cost 64.32 63.25 51.03
Depreciation 26.60 27.82 24.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 133.46 114.21 77.94
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 56.38 59.72 26.92
Other Income 2.44 8.02 5.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 58.82 67.74 31.99
Interest 11.03 12.99 9.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 47.79 54.74 22.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 47.79 54.74 22.12
Tax 12.19 13.96 5.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 35.60 40.78 16.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 35.60 40.78 16.56
Equity Share Capital 10.53 10.43 9.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.80 7.83 3.22
Diluted EPS 6.62 7.60 3.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.80 7.83 3.53
Diluted EPS 6.62 7.60 3.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 6, 2022 10:55 am
