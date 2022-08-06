Sansera Eng Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 474.61 crore, up 41.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 474.61 crore in June 2022 up 41.67% from Rs. 335.01 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.60 crore in June 2022 up 114.98% from Rs. 16.56 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.42 crore in June 2022 up 52.51% from Rs. 56.01 crore in June 2021.

Sansera Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 6.80 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.22 in June 2021.

Sansera Eng shares closed at 738.35 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.45% returns over the last 6 months