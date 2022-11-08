 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sansera Eng Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 633.71 crore, up 17.41% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:48 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sansera Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 633.71 crore in September 2022 up 17.41% from Rs. 539.74 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.90 crore in September 2022 down 10.16% from Rs. 51.09 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 108.65 crore in September 2022 down 0.1% from Rs. 108.76 crore in September 2021.

Sansera Eng EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.72 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.94 in September 2021.

Sansera Eng shares closed at 720.45 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.58% returns over the last 6 months and -0.72% over the last 12 months.

Sansera Engineering
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 633.71 530.74 539.74
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 633.71 530.74 539.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 306.37 248.74 243.27
Purchase of Traded Goods 103.10 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -15.49 -32.64 -11.38
Power & Fuel -- -- 23.29
Employees Cost 76.76 77.44 67.52
Depreciation 31.53 30.72 28.77
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 56.81 147.20 110.37
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 74.63 59.29 77.91
Other Income 2.48 2.18 2.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 77.12 61.47 79.99
Interest 14.37 13.67 11.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 62.75 47.81 68.72
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 62.75 47.81 68.72
Tax 15.87 13.02 16.96
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 46.87 34.78 51.76
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 46.87 34.78 51.76
Minority Interest -0.97 -0.67 -0.67
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 45.90 34.11 51.09
Equity Share Capital 10.58 10.53 10.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.72 6.52 9.94
Diluted EPS 8.53 6.34 9.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.72 6.52 9.94
Diluted EPS 8.53 6.34 9.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:24 pm
