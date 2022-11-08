Sansera Eng Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 633.71 crore, up 17.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 633.71 crore in September 2022 up 17.41% from Rs. 539.74 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.90 crore in September 2022 down 10.16% from Rs. 51.09 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 108.65 crore in September 2022 down 0.1% from Rs. 108.76 crore in September 2021.

Sansera Eng EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.72 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.94 in September 2021.

Sansera Eng shares closed at 720.45 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.58% returns over the last 6 months and -0.72% over the last 12 months.