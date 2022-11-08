English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sansera Eng Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 633.71 crore, up 17.41% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:48 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sansera Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 633.71 crore in September 2022 up 17.41% from Rs. 539.74 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.90 crore in September 2022 down 10.16% from Rs. 51.09 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 108.65 crore in September 2022 down 0.1% from Rs. 108.76 crore in September 2021.

    Sansera Eng EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.72 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.94 in September 2021.

    Close

    Sansera Eng shares closed at 720.45 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.58% returns over the last 6 months and -0.72% over the last 12 months.

    Sansera Engineering
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations633.71530.74539.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations633.71530.74539.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials306.37248.74243.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods103.10----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.49-32.64-11.38
    Power & Fuel----23.29
    Employees Cost76.7677.4467.52
    Depreciation31.5330.7228.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses56.81147.20110.37
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax74.6359.2977.91
    Other Income2.482.182.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax77.1261.4779.99
    Interest14.3713.6711.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax62.7547.8168.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax62.7547.8168.72
    Tax15.8713.0216.96
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities46.8734.7851.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period46.8734.7851.76
    Minority Interest-0.97-0.67-0.67
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates45.9034.1151.09
    Equity Share Capital10.5810.5310.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.726.529.94
    Diluted EPS8.536.349.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.726.529.94
    Diluted EPS8.536.349.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Auto Ancillaries - Others #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sansera Eng #Sansera Engineering
    first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:24 pm